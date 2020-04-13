Dr. Acton says Ohioans could be using face masks for the next year

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Dr. Amy Acton, of the Ohio Department of Health, is urging people to continue to make and wear masks because the face coverings may be a necessary public health tool for the foreseeable future.
“We are going to be looking at a year of using these in new ways,” Dr. Acton stated. “So, keep making them.”
The doctor compared the importance of wearing masks when out in public, which is recommedned by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, to other coronavirus-fighting actions, such as social distancing.
“It’s very hard to say the truth that we are not going back, we are not flipping a switch and able to go back the way we came in,” Dr. Acton said.
Masks being worn in public, at stores, and in the workplace may become a common practice once Ohio begins to lift restrictions prompted by the coronavirus pandemic.
“Don the masks. Don your cape,” Dr. Acton added.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and his leadership team are expected to begin publicly sharing details of the state’s “exit strategy” in the near future.
