Family craft time! How to make stained glass creations

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - By Zachariah Durr
Here's a fun way to put Spring in your window. You can your kids can turn tissue paper into a craft that looks like stained glass.
Family craft time! Here’s an easy project that will add bright color to any day, regardless of weather. This paper tulip cut-out only needs bright tissue paper to get the look of stained glass. Make one or two for spots of Spring, or create a virtual garden to really liven up the room.
You’ll need black construction paper, colored tissue paper, scissors and glue. Watch our video to find out how it’s done.
