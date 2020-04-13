Family craft time! How to make stained glass creations

Make spring images for your window with tissue paper.

Family craft time! How to make stained glass creations
Tissue Paper Stained Glass (Source: Tissue Paper Stained Glass)
April 13, 2020 at 8:50 AM EDT - Updated April 13 at 8:50 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - By Zachariah Durr

Family craft idea: How to make stained glass from tissue paper

Here's a fun way to put Spring in your window. You can your kids can turn tissue paper into a craft that looks like stained glass.

Family craft time! Here’s an easy project that will add bright color to any day, regardless of weather. This paper tulip cut-out only needs bright tissue paper to get the look of stained glass. Make one or two for spots of Spring, or create a virtual garden to really liven up the room.

You’ll need black construction paper, colored tissue paper, scissors and glue. Watch our video to find out how it’s done.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.