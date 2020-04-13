FDA approves Mentor-based company to use sterilization system for N95 mask

MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently granted a Mentor based company a sterilization system that will help decontaminate N95 respiratory masks.
STERIS will be allowed to use V-PRO Sterilizers, which is a system that can be used to clean and sterilize N95 masks as well as masks that resemble the N95 mask.
This will allow hospitals to safely re-use masks during the Coronavirus pandemic.
The machine allows up to 10 masks per cycle to be decontaminated in 28 minutes.
STERIS recommends reprocessing masks after each use.
This will allow hospital personnel to re-use the same masks up to 10 times.
Masks will not need to be cleaned before being sterilized.
This solution will not repair broken masks.
