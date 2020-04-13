FIRST ALERT DAY: Rain this morning followed by intense wind and falling temperatures

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A powerful cold front is tracking through this morning. We have widespread showers and some thunder in the area through the morning into the midday period. The wind is forecast to strengthen by afternoon out of the west. You will see the strongest wind gusts along the lakeshore and east of Cleveland in this situation. The potential is there for a few 60 mph gusts this afternoon in the high Wind Warning areas. Power loss and other problems that come with strong winds will be likely. It is very warm this morning, but temperatures will crash into the 40s this afternoon as much colder air builds in. I have us dry tonight with a mostly cloudy evening. The wind will gradually diminish. I think the damaging wind threat will be over after 8:00 p.m.