FirstEnergy: Over 7,500 customers without power around Ohio

By Alan Rodges | April 13, 2020 at 1:27 PM EDT - Updated April 13 at 1:28 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Severe weather has knocked out power to over 9,000 customers around northeast Ohio.

According to FirstEnergy, there are over 7,500 customers without power in Ohio.

The following counties in northeast Ohio are experiencing a high number of power outages:

  • Cuyahoga: 323
  • Lake: 241
    • Willoughby: 239
  • Stark: 1,380
    • Massillon: 1,086
  • Summit: 4,918
    • Tallmadge: 4,428

According to FirstEnergy’s website, restoration times vary from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Below, watch Meteorologist Kelly Dobeck break down what you can expect to see on Monday night.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.