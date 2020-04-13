FirstEnergy: Over 7,500 customers without power around Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Severe weather has knocked out power to over 9,000 customers around northeast Ohio.
According to FirstEnergy, there are over 7,500 customers without power in Ohio.
The following counties in northeast Ohio are experiencing a high number of power outages:
- Cuyahoga: 323
- Lake: 241
- Willoughby: 239
- Stark: 1,380
- Massillon: 1,086
- Summit: 4,918
- Tallmadge: 4,428
According to FirstEnergy’s website, restoration times vary from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Below, watch Meteorologist Kelly Dobeck break down what you can expect to see on Monday night.
