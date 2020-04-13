Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — A panel of 15 golf writers voted on what they considered the best Masters. Selections received 10 points for a first-place vote to two points for a No. 5 selection. The overwhelming No. 1 choice was 1986, when Jack Nicklaus shot 30 on the back nine to win his sixth green jacket. At age 46, he remains the oldest Masters champion. Five of the six players behind him are now in the World Golf Hall of Fame. Nicklaus won his 18th major championship, which remains the gold standard in professional golf.
CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns general manager Andrew Berry might be ideally suited for the upcoming NFL draft. Berry has degrees from Harvard in economics and computer science and that background should help during a draft that will be virtual because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Berry is confident the Browns are prepared for any potential problems that may arise. The league's youngest GM has been busy with free agency. The Browns need a starting left tackle and there will be some good ones available. However, Berry said his other signings don't mean a left tackle is his No. 1 priority.