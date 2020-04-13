High winds could create waves over 15 feet in Lake Erie; shoreline flooding possible

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration says high winds, which are forecast to gust over 45 miles per hour at times, could lead to waves over 15 feet high in Lake Erie.
Along with the possibility of the high waves on Monday night, a 12-foot seiche could mean flooding along Lake Erie’s shoreline through Tuesday morning.
A seiche is a weather and water event where strong winds push significant amounts of water across the entire lake from one end to the other.
“A seiche is exactly the same as storm surge,” 19 First Alert Meteorologist Jon Loufman previously described. “Except the surface water oscillates by sloshing between opposing shores within the lake basin, decreasing in height with each rocking back and forth until it reaches equilibrium.”
