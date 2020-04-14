Honk for Hugs comes to a Brunswick long-term care center to cheer up elderly residents who haven’t seen their families in person in weeks to months

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -On this cold, cloudy, and very windy Monday after Easter residents, at the Willowood Care Center in Brunswick got a treat to help break their cabin fever. Their families came to see them, but CDC and state rules won’t allow them to go inside, so they made their presence seen and heard.
Not being able to go into the long-term care facility didn’t stop the families of its residents from showing them lots of love by loudly getting their attention.
"What they heard was a honk for hugs, and an I love you show of affection for the 95 residents of the long-term term care.
One family member riding in an SUV rolled down the window and yelled.
"Honk for hugs, woohoo.
That was Sara Buntura, who doesn’t even have anyone in the care center, but the mom wanted to teach her kids a lesson in giving and cheering up the residents inside the facility. They all helped decorate the vehicle.
“Probably about an hour, hour and a half. Kinda crazy with the wind and everything. But the kids had such a great time.”
Andrea West of the corporate office says the idea started in Cincy and has spray to Brunswick, one of their four care centers in Ohio.
"Due to their needs we wanted to do something to cheer them up, show them that they have not been forgotten and actually it’s a great way for the community to come out and show their support as well as their families.
Diane Meister’s 99-year-old mother is a resident at Willowood.
“I’m an only child and so is she and I haven’t seen her in two months. How hard is that? It’s hard because we’re close and it’s hard not to be able to go in and see her and talk to her.”
“Woo, miss you grandma, woo, miss you.”
another person making her feeling known to her grandmother who was peering out a window and waving with a big smile on her face, no doubt glad to see her family again. A long line of cars, SUVs, pickups and even a fire truck slowly rolled around the care center so residents could see and hear them. Residents also had signs posted in their windows giving some love back to their families.
Sonjarae Foote said this about seeing her family roll past her window.
“It’s awesome. We needed it so bad with everything that going on today. It’s just a big pick up. My daughters had me in tears. They came by with posters.”
The parade of horn honking vehicles didn’t disturb the peace, it actually brought peace of mind to the elderly residents and their loving families.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.