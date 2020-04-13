Kent State University cancels all events through Independence Day

KENT CITY, Ohio (WOIO) - Kent State University has decided to cancel all of its events through Independence Day.
The university made the decision because of the coronavirus impact.
According to the university, all events including on-campus activities, summer camps, conferences, and concerts have been canceled.
According to the release, the university will continue with remote instruction for the summer season.
As of now, events being held after July 4 will continue as planned.
