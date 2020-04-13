Lake County confirms 6th COVID-19 death

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Lake County has confirmed its sixth death related to COVID-19.
The Lake County General Health District said all the victims are men between the ages of 55 and 93.
There have been 114 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Lake County. The patients ages are between one and 94.
According to data released by the Lake County General Health District, Mentor and Willoughby have had the most cases of coronavirus.
Health officials added Grand River and North Perry have had zero cases of coronavirus.
The best prevention against COVID-19 and other infectious disease remains to:
- Wash your hands often
- Stay home and isolate yourself when you’re not feeling well, or have a cough, fever, or other illness
- Cover coughs and sneezes, and avoid touching your face
- Disinfect frequently touched surfaces often
- Practice social distancing. Maintain a six-foot radius between yourself and others.
Ohio Department of Health’s call center to answer general questions about COVID-19 can be reached at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634), and is open from 9:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.
