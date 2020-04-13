Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

Authorities say an off-duty Cleveland police officer fatally shot a man during an incident that also left a teenage boy injured. The officer saw the man and the teen engaged in what he believed was criminal activity. He left the area but soon encountered the duo as they drove on a city roadway. Authorities say the man or teen then pointed a gun at the officer, though it wasn’t clear if they fired any shots, and the officer fired at least one shot. The man soon died at a hospital, while the boy was listed in stable condition. The officer was not injured.