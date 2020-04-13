Myths vs Facts Dealing With Coronavirus

As coronavirus continues to be a health threat, people keep searching on the internet and social media for ways to protect themselves.
But which ones are fact and which are just not true?
You’ve heard the old adage, “Don’t believe everything you read on the internet.” That’s partly true; of course it all depends on the source of that information.
People are desperate in these unsure times, looking for anything to keep themselves safe from coronavirus. Here are a few debunked myths that we found from the Ohio Department of Health
Myth: COVID-19 spread through food.
Fact: Currently, there is no evidence to support the transmission of COVID-19 associated with food. It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object, like a packaging container..but in general, because of poor survivability of coronaviruses on surfaces, the risk is low.
Myth: COVID-19 cannot be transmitted in areas with hot and humid climates.
Many assume this to be the case, but the fact is evidence indicates that COVID-19 can be transmitted in all areas, including areas with hot and humid weather.
Myth: Being in the sun or high temperatures prevents COVID-19.
Fact: Exposing yourself to the sun or too high temperatures DOES NOT prevent COVID-19. The disease can spread no matter how sunny or hot the weather is.