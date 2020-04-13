2 new deaths due to COVID-19 in Cleveland; 4 new cases confirmed in the city

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Department of Public Health said Monday two more residents have died due to the coronavirus, which brings the total to five dead in the city. There are four new confirmed cases in the city, which brings the total to 316 confirmed.
The patients who died was a man in his 50’s and a woman in her 60’s. The age range of cases is from less than one-year-old to their 90’s. The new cases include males and females, whose ages range from 40’s to their 60’s. CDPH is working to identify any close contacts of these residents who would require testing or monitoring for symptoms of coronavirus.
As of today, there are more than 6,881 confirmed cases and 268 fatalities in Ohio. There are more than 577,000 confirmed cases and 23,000 deaths in the United States.
View the Cuyahoga County Department of Public Health’s map showing the confirmed cases by zip code throughout Cuyahoga County. The county releases an updated map each Friday.
In order to protect the individuals’ privacy, the Cleveland Department of Public Health will not be releasing any additional demographic information related to any coronavirus cases aside from age range and gender.
