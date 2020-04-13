4 new deaths in Trumbull County due to COVID-19; brings total to 12 dead countywide

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Trumbull County Combined Health District said there are four new deaths in the county, and brings the total to 12 dead countywide.
TCCHD said there were 13 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday. There are 11 new cases of coronavirus on Monday. In total, there are 180 cases countywide. The age range is 13-years-old to 93-years-old.
86 patients are in the hospital. 57 people are in quarantined, and are being monitored. TCCHD is keeping track of 57 suspects cases reported in the Ohio Disease Reporting System.
152 people have successfully completed their quarantines, and they were released.
