Ohio Gov. DeWine, Dr. Acton hold briefing with latest coronavirus information

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Sunday, the Department of Health confirmed 248 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 6,518 cases reported statewide.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, and Dr. Amy Acton, of the state’s Department of Health, will hold a regular briefing on Monday afternoon to discuss the the latest cases and the continuing progress being made to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Dr. Acton previously said the state’s numbers likely don’t reflect all of the cases in the state because testing is primarily used to screen individuals who are hospitalized or work in the health care field.
The Ohio Department of Health is also now including the number of individuals who are believed to have COVID-19, even if testing is never conducted.
Out of the 1,948 hospitalizations reported on Thursday, 595 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
Cuyahoga County remains the region with the most confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ohio, with 1,152, including a 1-week-old baby who tested positive recently.
This story will be updated.
