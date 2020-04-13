Ohio group launches global campaign to encourage solidarity in eating at Asian American-owned restaurants

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An Ohio group is attempting to bring more awarness to issues that are affecting people of color, by starting a global campaign.
The Ohio Progressive Asian Women’s Leadership group is trying to raise awareness by starting the #IWillEatWithYou campaign.
The #IWillEatWithYou campaign is meant to encourage the community to come together and help locally owned businesses that are run by people of color, specifically Asians, Asian Americans, and Pacific Islanders.
Asiatown in Cleveland saw the impact of customers avoiding Asian owned business months before the stay at home order went into effect.
The project manager of Asiatown Cleveland, Karis Tzeng, said that the decline in business happened before the stay-at-home order was put into effect.
“Some businesses have seen business reducing since early February due to racism or just due to the concept that people are more likely to contract coronavirus from Asian owned businesses,” said Tzeng.
Tzeng noted that the Asian community was left out long before xenophobia and felt invisible when it came to promoting Cleveland’s thriving food scene.
Not all Asian owned businesses are feeling left out.
Daniel Ang the owner of Dang Good Foods in Lakewood says the community has stepped up its support during a very tough time.
“This has been an awesome community to be in everybody is talking about we need to support all the small businesses,” said Ang.
The Ohio Progressive Asian Women’s Leadership group needs northeast Ohio’s help to spread the word about Asian and minority-owned businesses.
It’s easy all you have to do is post photos of your take out order and include #IWillEatWithYou.
