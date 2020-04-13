Ohio National Guard ordered to assist at state jail facility; 67 inmates, 100 staff members statewide test positive for COVID-19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The number of inmates and correctional facility staff members to test positive for the coronavirus topped more than 160, the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction reported on Sunday.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections in inmates hit 67; the majority of confirmed cases are reported out of Pickaway Correctional Institution.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced on Monday that an inmate who tested positive for the coronavirus died; the state’s first inmate death.
Because a large portion of the prison’s medical staff is out with the infection, Gov. DeWine ordered that the Ohio National Guard assist with health care operations at the Pickaway facility.
As of Monday, 100 staff members tested positive for the coronavirus, with most of those at Marion Correctional Institution.
Twelve state corrections facilities are under full quarantine.
Gov. DeWine recently recommended that more than 200 inmates, including pregnant prisoners, women with children, and individuals nearing release date, to be released to create more space in the prison population.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.