Ohio nursing homes now required to notify family when patient tests positive for COVID-19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A new state order was announced on Monday by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine that impacts policy at long-term health care facilities.
The policy now requires the facilities to notify families of residents or staff members who test positive for the coronavirus within 24 hours of confirmation.
The Ohio Department of Health previously recommended that guidance on notifications, but it is now required.
Long-term facilities where a person with COVID-19 is cared for or works at wil also be provided by the Ohio Department of Health; a change in the state’s previous reporting methods.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.