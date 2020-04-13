Proof of Ohio residency needed at liquor stores in some counties to prevent people from crossing state lines for alcohol

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine ordered a new directive that prevents purchases at certain liquor stores for customers who travel from out of the state for alcohol.
The order, meant to prevent COVID-19 from spreading more in Ohio by people coming from neighboring states, restricts liquor purchases in Ashtabula, Trumbull, Mahoning, Columbiana, Jefferson, and Belmont counties.
Gov. DeWine cited instances of people traveling from Pennsylvania into Ohio to purchase alcohol since liquor stores there are closed.
A valid Ohio photo ID, military photo ID, mail with a person’s name on it, and a letter from an employer crediting that individual as an essential worker must be displayed at time of liquor purchase, according to Gov. DeWine.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.