St. Ignatius teacher using 3D printer to help make medical supplies out of his home in North Olmsted

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - A technology teacher at St. Ignatius High School in Cleveland is using his skills and resources to help battle the COVID-19 outbreak.
Jon Jarc, who lives in North Olmsted, has been using the school’s 3D printer to make accessories for medical face shields.
“At a place like [Saint] Ignatius, service is a really big deal,” he said. “One of the things we try to teach our boys about service is when you have or see an opportunity to serve the community, then you should.”
Jarc told 19 News he heard stories of other people using 3D printers to help make up for the global shortage in medical equipment.
“This is something that I can do, this is a way that I can help and get in this fight,” he said.
He asked school officials if he could take the printer home -- they agreed and provided him with some of the necessary supplies.
Jarc has been working with local and regional organizations, which help distribute the shields to hospitals and other medical facilities.
In fact, some of them were shipped to Tulsa, Oklahoma on a private plane, thanks to a high school classmate who happens to be pilot.
And while he isn’t working on campus, or in the classroom he’s accustomed to teaching in, Jarc’s lessons are being still being taught.
“That’s the way that I was always raised, it’s the way I was taught, by the Jesuits, to serve when you can serve and recognize the opportunity to do so,” he said, adding that he has several connections to people within the medical field. “They’ve said, ‘Hey, I’m working at a nursing home’ or ‘I’m working at a pediatric unit,’ or in a doctor’s office and [they said] ‘we just ran out, or we’re about to run out. Can you help us in the meantime before we get our next shipment?’”
One of the organizations Jarc has been working with is the Maple Intermediate School PTA. The group has posted instructions for those wishing to make their own items, they’re also accepting financial contributions and supplies for area medical centers.
