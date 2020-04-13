Statewide alert issued for missing Ohio man who walked away from retirement facility

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Authorities in Ohio are hoping the public can help identify and locate a man who left a Tuscarawas County retirement facility and did not return.
According to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, Robert Fellers walked out of the County Club Retirement Campus Facility on East Iron Avenue in Dover on Monday at approximately 2:30 a.m.
The 69-year-old man is 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighs approximately 255 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes.
Fellers suffers from pulmonary disease and requires medication.
Any information about Fellers should be reported to police.
