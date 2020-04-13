Stimulus checks are starting to arrive: IRS warns people to be on the alert for scams

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The first of the stimulus checks from the coronavirus relief package are being sent out this week.
However, U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) are warning people to be alert for possible scams.
• The IRS will deposit your check into the direct deposit account you previously provided on your tax return (or, in the alternative, send you a paper check), they will NOT call you to verify your payment details.
• If you receive texts or emails claiming that you can get your money faster by sending personal information or clicking on links, delete them. Don’t click on any links in those emails.
• Be on the look-out for bogus checks. If you receive a "check" for an odd amount (especially one with cents), or a check that requires that you verify the check online or by calling a number, it's a fraud.
• Scammers will often attempt to trick you into signing over your stimulus check or pressure you into “verify” your filing information in order to receive your money. They will then use your personal information at a later date to file false tax returns.
Report fraud related to the COVID-19 crisis to the National Center for Disaster Fraud (NCDF) hotline at 1-866-720-5721 or email tips to the United States Attorney’s Office at USAOHN.COVID19@usdoj.gov
How much will you get?
Anyone earning up to $75,000 in adjusted gross income and who has a Social Security number will receive a $1,200 payment. That means married couples filing joint returns will receive the full payment — $2,400 — if their adjusted gross income, which what you report on your taxes, is under $150,000.
The payment steadily declines for those who make more. Those earning more than $99,000, or $198,000 for joint filers, are not eligible. For heads of household with one child, the benefit starts to decline at $112,500 and falls to zero at $146,500.
Parents will also receive $500 for each qualifying child.
According to the IRS, people on Social Security will get their direct deposit payments automatically.
Low-income people who are not normally required to file tax returns, will need to enter some basic information on the IRS website so they can receive their stimulus money.
