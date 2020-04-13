Volunteers make UH nearly 30,000 masks for caregivers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Last week, University Hospitals asked volunteers to make 100,000 masks to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
University Hospitals handed out kits to make the masks on March 31 and received 30,000 completed masks by April 13.
UH officials said all of their mask-making kits have been distributed, but they really need everyone to finish sewing and return the completed masks as soon as possible.
Under normal circumstances, a fabric mask is not recommended for clinical use however, the homemade cloth masks can be worn by any caregiver who is not required to wear a medical-grade (isolation or N-95) mask per CDC guidelines.
“If you look at the CDC guidelines, they certainly recognize that cloth masks are better than nothing,” said Dr. Randy Jernejcic, the VP of Medicine at UH. He reiterates that the cloth masks can help prevent the mask-wearer from spreading harmful droplets to other people and surfaces.
Rosalind Robertson, a retired pediatrician, returned some of the masks she made on Friday.
“I really wanted to do something to help, but I’m almost 70,” she told 19 News. “The last thing I wanted to do was burden the health care system by getting sick.”
As she awaits possible volunteer opportunities, she’s putting her quilting skills to use, picking up the UH kits and getting to work at home.
“This feels small enough but it’s what I can do,” said Robertson.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.