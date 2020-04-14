Agricultural industry in Northeast Ohio feeling coronavirus impact

MIDDLEFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - They’re considered the first in line when it comes to our food here in Ohio.
Farmers are essential to our everyday life, and now the coronavirus has impacted many farms, including at Little Ireland Farms in Middlefield.
It’s a job with few free days, as farmers around the country try to stay afloat amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Kevin O’Reilly says the supply has been normal, but demand for crops like corn have been slow. “So here we have a crop that we can normally sell very readily, that it’s very much more difficult to sell it and sell it at a fairer price.
Jodi McDonnell is a fourth generation dairy farmer. With stories of other dairy producers having to dump their supply, McDonnell says she’s been lucky it hasn’t reached that point. But things are tight.
Ty Higgins, with the Ohio Farm Bureau, says “All prices in agriculture are based on a futures market. And when you look at the future, none of us knows whats going to happen tomorrow, let alone in 3, 6, 9 months from now and that uncertainty is what’s causing this disruption in the market and lower prices.”
Meanwhile, O’Reilly offers some advice for consumers to help he and his fellow farmers. “Go out and buy your products from a farmers market or buy it direct from the farmer. And then we don’t have to worry about the supply chain and whether or not it’s going to make it to grocery store shelf.”
