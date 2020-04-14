Akron teen charged with murder after killing mother’s boyfriend

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police arrested a teen after he’s accused of shooting and killing his mother’s boyfriend.
Police say that 17-year-old Robert Campbell shot and killed a 40-year-old man after they got into an argument.
The shooting happened on the 300 block of E. Voris St. just after 6 a.m. Tuesday morning.
According to authorities, the victim is believed to be in a relationship with Campbell’s mother.
Officials said that the two got into an argument after Campbell got home Monday morning, during the argument Campbell is accused of shooting the victim.
The victim was transported to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center, where he died.
Campbell was then arrested and charged with murder.
Police have yet to identify the victim.
