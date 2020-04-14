Bedford beauty company now making hand sanitizer to help battle COVID-19 pandemic

BEDFORD, Ohio (WOIO) - The Art of Beauty typically specializes in nail polish along with body and skin care, but amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the company has turned to producing hand sanitizer.
“Literally, we stopped and said, ‘Wait a minute. We can help these people. There’s a need for this. Why can’t we make this?’” recalled Leo Reyzis, vice president and global director of marketing at Art of Beauty.
He said the company already had the resources and main ingredients to produce hand sanitizer.
The product is available online, but their primary focus is getting the sanitizer into the hands of first responders.
“We’re going to make sure everyone on the front lines can battle the pandemic,” Reyzis said, adding that they’ve been selling the sanitizer to local agencies.
They’re also working on honoring requests for donations, and will match other organizations that purchase and donate the products.
“If we were not producing hand sanitizer, we would not be able to retain the majority of our staff,” he said. “The production of hand sanitizer has allowed us to keep our workforce intact while also enabling us to create additional job opportunities.”
People and organizations interested into the donation match program should email: sanitizer@artofbeauty.com or text (216) 259-8477.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.