2020 Cedar Point season passes will also be valid for 2021 season

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cedar Point announced additional changes for passholders for the upcoming 2020 season due to the uncertainty surrounding the park’s opening date during the coronavirus pandemic.
In addition to season passes for 2020 remaining valid once the park is able to safely do so, benefits will also be extended through 2021 according to pass type.
Jason McClure, Vice President and General Manager of Cedar Point, announced the following on Tuesday in a statement to the park’s website:
- 2020 Season Passes and purchased 2020 Season Pass Add-On Products (if applicable) will be valid for the remainder of 2020 when our park is able to reopen.
- Additionally, we will extend the validity dates for current 2020 Season Passes* (as well as purchased 2020 Season Pass Add-On Products) through the 2021 Season according to pass type.
- For 2020 Season Passholders participating in our Easy Pay Program, monthly billing has been suspended as of April 8, 2020, and will remain suspended while the park is closed. When the park reopens, billing will resume. Passholders will need to be current on payments to receive both 2020 and 2021 Season Pass admission and associated benefits.
Guests with prepaid single-day tickets should contact Cedar Point for additional information.
As of Tuesday, the opening date for Cedar Point’s 150th anniversary season has not been announced because of the statewide restrictions ordered during Ohio’s fight with the coronavirus.
“We want nothing more than to reopen our park and welcome you back, but our priority for now is to keep everyone safe,” McClure wrote.
Cedar Point was originally scheduled to open on May 9.
