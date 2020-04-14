Cleveland boutique evicted amidst pandemic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Owner Heather Sapanos, of Rising Boutique Vintage Fashion CLE, was forced to move out of the Lorain Avenue storefront over Easter weekend.
Sapanos said she came to her store Saturday and found an eviction notice on her door.
She spent Easter and the following day with friends and family moving her merchandise out of the building, for fear she would otherwise lose it all. “With the courts not hearing cases right now I couldn’t take that risk of losing everything inside," she said.
Gov. Mike DeWine issued an executive order to provide temporary relief to tenants and landlords.
In the order, DeWine directed landlords to suspend rent payments for small business commercial tenants for at least 90 days, that are facing financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sapanos said since the virus hit, her sales were steadily declining. She was down 80% by the second week of March, then she closed due to the stay-at-home order. She notified her landlord she wouldn’t be able to pay him on April 1.
She said she’s never missed a payment before. “We had been in negotiations for weeks, on and off. Then he surprised me with this notice.”
She said what’s most surprising about the eviction is her landlord “is also a small business owner in the neighborhood.” She said “I just cannot believe he would take this action.”
Her landlord, Alex Budin, owns Jukebox in Hingetown, which is only open for curbside pickup during coronavirus closures.
Budin sent 19 News this statement:
In response to Budin’s statement, Sapanos said the rent they were negotiating was two months deferment and “moving up a rent holiday that was already in the lease, splitting it for June and July.” She said "with the uncertainty of the pandemic and news of a longer stay at home order I didn’t feel I could in good faith sign it and asked for more time so I could realistically figure out what I was able to do.”
She said she doesn’t know what’s going to happen.
For now, she is working on moving her sales online and plans to reopen when this all ends.
“I’m not giving up. This is my passion this has been my dream.”
