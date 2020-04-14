Cleveland officials identify west side homicide victim

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland officials have identified one of two victims that were killed on the city’s west side on Monday.
The victim was identified as 34-year-old Aaron Williams, of Cleveland.
Cleveland Police say two homicide investigations are underway after a Williams was found dead with gunshot wounds.
Police said another male was found dead on the scene on another street.
Authorities said both occurred at 4 p.m. Monday, and it is not known whether the two are related at this time.
According to the report, Williams was found dead on the 2100 block on West 96th Stree.
The second homicide took place on the 1200 block on West 112th Street, police said. A male was found dead on the scene. No other details were available.
Police have yet to identify the second victim.
