Cleveland police cruisers get sanitized during coronavirus pandemic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Brook Park company donated their services to sterilize Cleveland police cruisers.
Masters of Disaster technicians were at the Municipal Lot Tuesday morning disinfecting the vehicles.
“It’s our duty, we’re residents here, we’re Cleveland people, I feel like it’s our obligation to do so,” said owner Enzo Maddalena.
His crews used a potent decontamination spray recently approved by the FDA to disinfect the cars.
“Cleaning a virus is difficult because you can’t see it, so we have to make sure our process is very effective, making sure we cover the whole complete area,” said Maddalena.
The cruisers will be cleaned every week until the pandemic is over.
