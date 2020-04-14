Cleveland’s Tudor Arms offering free rooms to medical staff battling COVID-19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Tudor Arms Hotel is positioned perfectly to be a great help to our medical professionals as they work on the front lines battling COVID-19.
The hotel is walking distance to the Cleveland Clinic and University Hospitals campuses.
“This is our community, this is our region, this is where we are, and we’re in for the medical community,” GM David Minah said. “These are our neighbors daily.”
Hilton and American Express have teamed up on a nationwide program to donate a million hotel room nights for any front line medical personnel who may need an opportunity to isolate from their families, or just need a place to rest.
'They are human, they are fatigued, they need a place to rest, they need a place they can at least recharge," Minah said.
The rooms are booked a week at a time and can be re-booked as often as needed through May.
At Tudor Arms, which is run under the Double Tree by Hilton brand, Minah said they have taken every precaution including implementing Hilton’s stringent cleaning policies and current advanced protocols, in light of the pandemic, to keep guests and employees safe.
“Our front line medical personnel are out there doing this daily and whatever we can do to support, I think it’s great that we can,” Minah said.
