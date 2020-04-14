CMSD passes out Chromebooks to students; AT&T providing free wi-fi

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Metropolitan School District (CMSD) officials passed out Chromebooks Tuesday so students can continue doing their school work during the coronavirus crisis.
Cuyahoga County donated 300 hotspots to CMSD to distribute to students without internet access.
The hotspots were provided by the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections and were scheduled to used in March for the primary election.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the digital divide in Cuyahoga County. We know that almost 25 percent of homes in the County lack in-home internet access of any kind, and the children without internet access and computers will struggle to access resources to continue their education while schools are closed,” said Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish. “We are committed to giving all our kids an equal chance to continue learning.”
Cuyahoga County officials also worked with AT&T to provide free wi-fi access for about two months for each of the hotspots.
“We are very grateful to the County,” said CMSD Chief Executive Officer Eric Gordon. “We are doing all we can to keep children engaged in learning during this difficult time. The generous contribution of 300 hotspots and other steps taken by the County help us make sure that as many students as possible have digital connections.”
