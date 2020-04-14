COVID-19 crisis deepens at Ohio prison as cases and deaths tick upward

ELKTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Thirty-six prisoners and 26 staff members at the Elkton Federal Correctional Institution have tested positive for COVID-19, and a total of five inmates have died.
Twelve more inmates and 11 more staff members tested positive on Monday, The Federal Bureau of Prisons reports.
The fifth inmate died on Tuesday, WKBN reports.
Since Elkton is a federal prison, Ohio leaders do not have the authority to release any prisoners.
All visitation at the Columbiana County facility has been suspended until further notice.
Elkton is a low security facility that currently houses 2,040 men, with an adjacent facility that holds 417 men.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine sent national guardsman to the prison last week to help slow the spread.
