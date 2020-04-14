16 COVID-19 deaths in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Health officials said there are now 16 Summit County residents who have died from COVID-19.
There are a total of 276 confirmed coronavirus cases in the county, according to Summit County Public Health.
Out of those patients, 76 of them are healthcare workers.
As of Tuesday, there were a total of 324 deaths in the state of Ohio.
“The next few weeks will be the most critical time to save lives. Stay at home, Summit County – and we will make it through this stronger than ever.”
Summit County Public Health reminds us to clean all ‘high touch’ surfaces every day.
High touch surfaces include counters, tabletops, doorknobs, bathroom fixtures, toilets, phones, keyboards, tablets, and bedside tables.
Also, clean any surfaces that may have blood, stool, or body fluids on them.
Use a household cleaning spray or wipe according to the label instructions.
