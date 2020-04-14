Cuyahoga County health officials give update as coronavirus cases in area top 1,100

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials from the Cuyahoga County Board of Health will address the area’s latest cases of the coronavirus during a regular briefing on Tuesday morning.
A press conference with the county’s medical director, Dr. Heidi Gullett, and Commissioner Terry Allan is scheduled for 8:45 a.m. at the agency’s offices in Parma.
As of Monday afternoon, the Ohio Department of Health confirmed at least 24 deaths and 1,197 cases of COVID-19 in Cuyahoga County and Cleveland.
The ages of those individuals ranges from 1 week to 101 years old.
