Cuyahoga County health officials give update as coronavirus cases in area top 1,100
Cuyahoga County's curve (Source: WOIO)
By Chris Anderson | April 14, 2020 at 8:23 AM EDT - Updated April 14 at 8:23 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials from the Cuyahoga County Board of Health will address the area’s latest cases of the coronavirus during a regular briefing on Tuesday morning.

A press conference with the county’s medical director, Dr. Heidi Gullett, and Commissioner Terry Allan is scheduled for 8:45 a.m. at the agency’s offices in Parma.

As of Monday afternoon, the Ohio Department of Health confirmed at least 24 deaths and 1,197 cases of COVID-19 in Cuyahoga County and Cleveland.

The ages of those individuals ranges from 1 week to 101 years old.

Up to 13% of the individuals from Cuyahoga County who were tested have the coronavirus.

