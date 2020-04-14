Dr. Acton says Ohio has ‘basically’ flattened the coronavirus curve

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Dr. Amy Acton, director for the Ohio Department of Health, said Ohio may have “flattened the curve,” but added the consistency of case numbers coming in may remain the same for the foreseeable future.
“We, basically, have flattened the curve, and what we’re seeing is almost an imperceptible peak,” Dr. Acton said during Tuesday’s regular briefing with Gov. Mike DeWine.
The doctor’s comments come as the Ohio Department of Health reported 324 total deaths after an increase in 50 over the last 24 hours; the largest single-day spike for the state.
“I think we’re going to stay flat for awhile is what I’m predicting,” Dr. Acton added.
The latest modeling from the Ohio State University for the Ohio Department of Health, compiled on April 5, projected the surge peak for April 19, with nearly 1,600 cases per day.
