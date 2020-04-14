19 First Alert Weather School: What did NASA’S Hubble Space Telescope see on your birthday?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - During today’s weather school lesson, we are learning about the 30th anniversary of the Hubble Space Telescope that has been orbiting earth since April 1990.
NASA has created a page where you can see exactly what the telescope saw on your birthday to celebrate.
Click HERE to put in your date of birth to see your image! NASA is asking folks to share the image with the hashtag #HUBBLE30.
The NASA site has a variety of other activities posted to celebrate the telescope being in orbit for 30 years.
If you have your own telescope at home, you can check out this stargazing activity and try to find some of same objects Hubble has.
There is also a photo gallery of some of the coolest photos the telescope has taken over the years.
