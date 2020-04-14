Hank Steinbrenner, Yankees co-owner, dies at 63

He played soccer at Central Methodist and coached at Ocala Vanguard High. He was 15 when his father led a group that bought the Yankees from CBS in 1973. Hank traveled with the team for parts of the 1985 and 1986 seasons, learning under Lou Piniella, Woody Woodward and Clyde King, before getting out of baseball and concentrating on the Steinbrenner thoroughbred stable in Ocala, Florida. He was a vice president and director of Bay Farms Corp. since 1985 and a member of the board of the Ocala Breeders Sales Co.