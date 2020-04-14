Man threatens to shoot teller during clumsy bank robbery in Cleveland: FBI offering reward

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A sloppy bank robbery unfolded Tuesday in Cleveland, and now the FBI is on the case.
According to authorities, a man tried to access a US Bank, located at 1350 Euclid Ave., several times before the branch opened on Tuesday morning.
When the doors were finally unlocked at 10 a.m., the man presented a withdrawal slip with an incorrect account number and was told to return with an ID in order to conduct a transaction.
The man then pulled out a note, which read: “I have a gun and I will shoot you if you press the button. I want 20, 50, 100′s.”
The teller complied and handed the man an unknown amount of cash.
The robber is about 5-feet-7-inches tall, and had bad body odor, according to authoriities.
Tips can be provided to the Cleveland Division of Police, the Cleveland Division of the FBI or Cuyahoga County Crime Stoppers.
Reward money is available for information leading to the successful identification and prosecution of the man responsible.
Tips can remain anonymous.
