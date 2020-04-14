$1 million bond for Mansfield man charged in fatal stabbing of woman

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 55-year-old man is locked up in the Richland County Jail on $1 million cash bond for the stabbing death of a woman last week in Mansfield.
Ricky Porter, of Main Street, is charged with one count of first-degree murder.
Shortly before midnight on April 6, officers with the Mansfield Division of Police responded to Altamont Avenue for a disturbance call.
They arrived to find 46-year-old Cindy Powell in the street with multiple stab wounds.
Powell was transported to a hospital for treatment. She died as a result of her injuries on April 10.
Several people who witnessed the stabbing identified Porter as her attacker.
Porter initially fled the scene, prompting police to issue a warrant for his arrest.
He turned himself in to authorities on April 7 and was charged with felonious assault.
Prosecutors later charged Porter with murder after the victim died.
Records show he has a lengthy criminal history in Richland County, with more than 30 cases in Mansfield Municipal Court dating back to at least 2003.
Powell’s murder remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Mark Perry at (419) 755-9730.
Police say Powell’s death was the first homicide in Mansfield in 2020.
