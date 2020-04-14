Monroe Falls woman killed in a wrong-way crash on I-80

MONROE FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers said a 39-year-old Monroe Falls woman was killed in a wrong-way crash on I-80 Monday afternoon.
According to troopers, Heather Bates was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes just after 1 p.m.
Bates drove past a trooper, who immediately advised all units in the area of the wrong-way driver and turned around to try and stop her.
Troopers said Bates continued to drive the wrong-way and slammed head-on into a Dodge Cargo van.
The force of the crash sent the engine from Bates’s car into traffic, which a second trooper struck.
The driver of the van, Scott Groman, 39, of Brunswick, and Trooper Hector Burgos, were both injured and transported to Southwest Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Bates was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
