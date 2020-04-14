New Franklin police officer recovers from COVID-19

We are happy to report that officer Tirbovich has fully recovered from Covid-19! Thank you for all your support and prayers! As most of you know officer Tirbovich is the Manchester Local Schools resource officer. He posts these videos every Tuesday on the Tuesday announcements at the high school and calls them “Tirbo Tuesday”. He wanted me to share his announcement for today to let our students know he misses them and he’s doing well! Thank you again for all your prayers and support. Together we will all get through this !