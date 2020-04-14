New Franklin police officer recovers from COVID-19

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A New Franklin police officer announced Tuesday he has fully recovered from COVID-19.
Officer Jason Tirbovich is the school resource officer at Manchester Local Schools.
Tirbovich said he is doing well and misses the students.
He also thanked everyone for the prayers and support.
“Together we will all get through this!”
Tirbovich posted videos every Tuesday at the high school and called them “Tirbo Tuesday”.
Since he is now feeling better, Tirbovich promised to continue the videos during quarantine and will post them on the New Franklin police Facebook page.
His dog Rudy also appeared in Tuesday’s video.
