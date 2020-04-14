Northeast Ohio Weather: Chilly pattern begins today with afternoon temperatures in the 40s

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A pattern has developed where we will see below average temperatures for the next several days to come. I kept it mainly dry today. We will see some sun this morning then high clouds will be on the increase. A weak disturbance could set off a few rain or snow showers late this afternoon. It looks like it will be Cleveland and points east if we do see something out of it. Afternoon temperatures will only rise into the middle 40s. The wind picks up some this afternoon out of the west at 10-20 mph. A partly cloudy evening is in the forecast then we clear out. Widespread frost develops overnight as we dip to around 30 degrees in many neighborhoods.