Coronavirus death toll up to 324 in Ohio; 7,280 cases reported statewide

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Tuesday, the Department of Health said 324 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 7,280 cases reported statewide.
Tuesday increase in deaths is the largest single-day jump recorded for Ohio.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, and Dr. Amy Acton, of the state’s Department of Health, held a regular briefing on Tuesday afternoon to discuss the the latest cases and the continuing progress being made to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Dr. Acton previously said the state’s numbers, which now include probable cases per CDC guidelines, likely don’t reflect all of the cases in the state because testing is primarily used to screen individuals who are hospitalized or work in the health care field.
An additional 127 cases and 15 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions.
Out of the 2,156 hospitalizations reported on Tuesday, 654 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
Cuyahoga County remains the region with the most confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ohio, with 1,239, including a 1-week-old baby who tested positive recently.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.