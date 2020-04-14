Ohio man delivers 5,000 sandwiches to University Hospitals staff who saved his life during coronavirus pandemic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - This wasn’t your typical food delivery. It’s one is straight from the heart.
“It’s the least we can do for these health care workers who we rely on," David Coury said.
He had cancer and was treated last month at University Hospitals.
He said doctors saved his life during the coronavirus pandemic.
So he and his family, who own several Subway franchises in Northeast Ohio, decided to thank the UH staff.
They stayed up all night making 5,000 sandwiches and preparing boxed lunches to deliver Tuesday morning.
Some of Coury’s family members stood outside UH’s main campus with handmade signs thanking caregivers.
And they were moved.
“Happy, grateful, brought tears to my eyes,” said one worker.
“The physicians took great care of me, obviously, my speech is a little slurred but the prognosis is good," said Coury.
Coury’s doctor came downstairs to tell him thank you for his thoughtfulness.
“It’s such a privilege for us to be able to continue care during this time of crisis and the kindness that David showed to all the folks at the hospital is really remarkable," said Ted Teknos, MD, University Hospitals.
“Thank you, I’m happy to be here," said Coury.
