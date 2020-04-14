Ohio State Highway Patrol searching for driver who fled from scene of serious crash

MADISON COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is hoping the public can help identify the driver of a vehicle involved in a serious hit-and-run incident.
According to crash investigators, the 2019 or 2020 Toyota Rav-4 in question may have damage to the front bumper, grill, hood or windshield following the incident reported on the morning of April 9 on I-70 in Madison County.
The Toyota left the scene after striking an individual, causing serious injury to that person.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Ohio State Highway Patrol at 614-879-7627.
Madison County is seated west of Columbus.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.