146 Ohio state inmates, 119 staff members at correctional facilities test positive for COVID-19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The number of inmates and correctional facility staff members to test positive for the coronavirus continues to increase, with a combined total of more than 250 individuals statewide.
According to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation’s latest figures, 146 inmates at state prison facilities and 119 staff members have reported positive tests.
Gov. Mike DeWine dispatched the Ohio National Guard on Monday to assist the medical staff at the Pickaway Correctional Institution following the state’s first death of an inmate.
The Pickaway facility also holds the majority of inmates with the coronavirus with 72 total.
An additional 213 inmates are waiting for test results across the state.
At least 67 staff members at the Marion Correctional Institution have also been diagnosed with COVID-19.
Twelve state corrections facilities are under full quarantine.
Gov. DeWine recently recommended that more than 200 inmates, including pregnant prisoners, women with children, and individuals nearing release date, to be released to create more space in the prison population.
