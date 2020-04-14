OSU working on new research using plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center is obtaining new research by studying plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients.
On Monday, the medical center completed its first plasma transfusion of a recovered COVID-19 patient.
University officials said that people who’ve recovered from COVID-19 often have antibodies and proteins in the blood that could possibly attack the virus.
“This ‘compassionate use’ therapy shows promise to lessen the severity or shorten the length of COVID-19. Our new program involves a routine blood donation process to collect the plasma that will be given to critically-ill COVID-19 patients to fight this infection,” said Dr. Scott Scrape.
The research could help health officials learn more about the virus and new ways to treat it.
The plasma must be collected from donors who meet all regular blood donor eligibility criteria.
- Prior diagnosis of COVID-19 documented by a lab test.
- Complete resolution of symptoms at least 28 days prior to donation.
- Negative for HLA antibodies. Some women who’ve been pregnant and males or females who’ve had a blood transfusion will test positive for HLA antibodies.
