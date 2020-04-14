People are still getting COVID-19 after attending parties despite stay-at-home order

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - “We’ve made a lot of progress,” says Dr. Gullett of the Cuyahoga County Board of Health. “Please try to wear cloth masks when you go outside.”
Dr. Gullett says cloth masks, even homemade, can make a difference. What made a difference last weekend were smaller Passover and Easter services.
“We’d like to thank everyone who stayed home and found alternative ways to celebrate,” says County Health Director Terry Allan.
But according to Dr. Gullett, there were a few exceptions.
“We continue to get reports of parties and gatherings, or non-household contacts that have led to cases including in the last few days.”
Monday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWin ordered long-term care facilities to alert residents and family of positive coronavirus cases, understanding those people are most vulnerable.
“You’re living in close quarters,” says Dr. Heidi Gullett, “and those tend to be in those facilities people who are highly vulnerable or at risk.”
County health officials say Ohio will post the names of facilities with positive coronavirus cases as early as today.
"