Proceeds from Browns new jersey sales will benefit healthcare professionals, first responders
By Alan Rodges | April 14, 2020 at 5:54 AM EDT - Updated April 14 at 5:54 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns are about to reveal new uniforms for the upcoming season.

All of the proceeds will go to those who are on the frontlines who are fighting off the coronavirus.

This is all apart of the organizations ‘Hats Off To Our Heroes’ Fund.

The organization released a statement, which explains what they are attempting to accomplish with the charitable donation.

As we look to the future, there is hope and promise for something special, but we are all experiencing circumstances we never really thought imaginable.​
Cleveland Browns

The Browns are expected to unveil their new uniforms on Wednesday.

Dee Haslam releases a short video thanking all of those who are on the frontlines.

Her message can be seen here.

